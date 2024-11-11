Vivaldi crashing when third profile is open
Hi there,
I got multiple Vivaldi profiles. I use 2 always, sometimes I need to open a third one and sometimes it make Vivaldi crash (it closes all profiles windows...)
I'm using the latest version (7.1.3518.4, 64b). Anyone can help me diagnose this? Which log files should I look for?
Any help is welcome...
@ericknoleto What differs Profile 3 from the others 1 and 2 which are working? Many Opened tabs? Open workspaces? Extensions?
@DoctorG @DoctorG Well, in a brief:
All profiles using those extensions:
Fast Google Drive access
- Bitwardem
- uBlock Origin
- Disable Autoplay for Youtube (newest but crashing behaviour is not new, was happening before I installed that one..)
- Google Docs offline
- Privacy Badger
- and Tab-snap
All profiles using tab bar on the left with stack tabs.
Work and Personal profiles using one main windows and a right side windows in "Control+F11" mode. Work profile with 110 tabs, personal with 13 tabs, all profiles with some fixed tabs.
Then when sometimes when I open the third profile with 11tabs, poof... Everythings crashes. The only new behaviour with the latest version is that after the crash it reopenned one of the profiles.
Well just replicated it just now, before posting the answer... It crashed when openning the third profile.
Then I tried openning profile #3 first, it didn't crash. Then I openned profile #2, it was still fine. Then when I openned profile #1... Crash.
That time nothing launched again...
@ericknoleto If it crashes with the 3rd profile then it could be ressources going low.
I would check without extensions by editing property of each desktop shortcut of profile by adding
--disable-extensionsoption.
⇒ https://www.digitalcitizen.life/shortcut-arguments-parameters-windows/
If you have no crash then, some extension in profile causing the crash.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: - Windows: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
@DoctorG Just did these tests...
I kept Windows Task Manager over the top and was looking at memory usage, it was close to 8GB, my system got 32GB, Windows 11 64b updated.
When I open profile #1 (10 tabs) with extensions disabled it does fine, profile #2 with 110 tabs still fine, memory usage gets close to 8,2GB.
Then profile #3 with 10 tabs, crash with 8,3GB memory usage.
Every profile with extensions disabled. Also every profile is set to only load fixed tabs when it open. Every other tab it just open if I go to it.
I'm going to follow the guide in the link you pointed out. Thanks for the attention man.
@ericknoleto Do you load pinned tabs immediately?
Have you Settings → General → Startup with → Always Load Pinned Tabs active?
@ericknoleto Is this your report?
VB-111508 "Vivaldi crashes after opening many profiles"
I hope a person can analyse the crashdump and find bug.
@DoctorG yes, got that setting enabled.
@ericknoleto What happens if you disable Always Load Pinned Tabs? Stil crash?
//EDIT: You can install Vivaldi 7.0 as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi settings in case of issues.
Would be interesting if your crash experience is a Vivaldi 7.1 and 7.0 issue.
Just did it, still crashes.
Going to try this standalone installation tonight.
@ericknoleto said in Vivaldi crashing when third profile is open:
Just did it, still crashes.
I will add this to tracker entry now.
Hi @DoctorG
Can you tell me which is the VB number so I can ask in the VB status thread?
@ericknoleto VB-111508 "Vivaldi crashes after opening many profiles"