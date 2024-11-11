@DoctorG @DoctorG Well, in a brief:

All profiles using those extensions:

Fast Google Drive access

Bitwardem

uBlock Origin

Disable Autoplay for Youtube (newest but crashing behaviour is not new, was happening before I installed that one..)

Google Docs offline

Privacy Badger

and Tab-snap

All profiles using tab bar on the left with stack tabs.

Work and Personal profiles using one main windows and a right side windows in "Control+F11" mode. Work profile with 110 tabs, personal with 13 tabs, all profiles with some fixed tabs.

Then when sometimes when I open the third profile with 11tabs, poof... Everythings crashes. The only new behaviour with the latest version is that after the crash it reopenned one of the profiles.

Well just replicated it just now, before posting the answer... It crashed when openning the third profile.

Then I tried openning profile #3 first, it didn't crash. Then I openned profile #2, it was still fine. Then when I openned profile #1... Crash.

That time nothing launched again...