` key cannot be used as keyboard shortcut & it somewhat breaks shortcut key input box
Camryn2223
The ` key cannot be used as a shortcut key. When you attempt to use it in any of the keyboard shortcuts it will display but not actually set it as that key. Additionally, when you try to do this, it's impossible to remove the character from the shortcut input box and the only way to get it to go away is by going to another tab in the settings. Both the clear keybind button and reset keybind button do nothing to the character when it's in the shortcut input box.
I do have the "Single Key Shortcuts" enabled.
Here's a screenshot showing that the ` key isn't being registered as a key for the "Settings" shortcut:
Pesala Ambassador
@Camryn2223 This has come up before, but a long time ago, so I don’t remember what the answer was.
On my UK International keyboard ` is a dead key use to type àèìòù
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Camryn2223 It’s a bit of a shame, but since it’s a dead key on a number of keyboard layouts, the devs have decided not to include it. This won’t be fixed. You could use key remapping software to let the backtick issue something else in Vivaldi, but then you won’t be able to use backticks for markdown, or would have to remap another key sequence to trigger backtick. Isn’t worth it in my opinion.
Pesala Ambassador