The ` key cannot be used as a shortcut key. When you attempt to use it in any of the keyboard shortcuts it will display but not actually set it as that key. Additionally, when you try to do this, it's impossible to remove the character from the shortcut input box and the only way to get it to go away is by going to another tab in the settings. Both the clear keybind button and reset keybind button do nothing to the character when it's in the shortcut input box.

I do have the "Single Key Shortcuts" enabled.

Here's a screenshot showing that the ` key isn't being registered as a key for the "Settings" shortcut:

