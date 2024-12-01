You know when I click someone on a webpage and it shows a little popup to save something asking you if you want to "save" to the default folder or "save as" on another folder?

The first time it works.

But I I try to download something else when I make my choice nothing happens, the download doesn't start. Problem happens even if I download something and go to another website. I need to "refresh" the tab for the downloads to work again, but only one more time. Them after downloading one thing it stops working again.

Anyone else having this save issue?

It's happening here for more than I month, I hoped the bugfix updates to Stable would fix it but maybe many people didn't noticed yet.