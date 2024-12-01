MiB

Thanks for verifying that scaling/zoom for outlook live mail in normal situations. I tested it and discovered the following (please excuse my non-technical terminology):

I found that immediately after Vivaldi "hibernated" the tab and then "woke-up" the tab the scaling/zoom that was left on the tab took effect/worked on the MS Outlook Live Mail tab that wasn't responding to scaling/zoom and on new tabs opened on Outlook Live Mail as well.

After that, scaling/zoom now works on that tab.

This seems unusual inasmuch as scaling/zoom worked fine on every other tab immediately, but only worked on the MS Outlook Live Mail tab after "hibernating" and awaking.

Appears to be a bug somewhere in the way Vivaldi initially interpreted Outlook Live Mail code and/or vice-versa, and what happens when Vivaldi restores a tab from "hibernating." Thereafter the scaling/zoom works when reopening Outlook Live from history, but ...

Other incompatibilities appear to occur when using Outlook Live Mail with Vivaldi: eg., discovered that the navigation bar and the view option to show/hide the folder list in Outlook Live Mail remains stuck in "hide" until tab scaling/zoom is changed, after which the show/hide folder/navigation pane can be changed from hide to show.

Looks like a couple of strange behaviors ... I wonder if there are more? Has anyone else discovered similar temporary issues using Vivaldi with MS Outlook Live Mail?

-Steve2001