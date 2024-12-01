One thing that's bothered me is how my sent emails don't seem to add to the thread in most of the views like they do in gmail. another is that I wasn't able to update the custom folders when I made changes in gmail without removing my account and re-connecting it

As for the threads, I'm not sure if I'm missing something, but having the newest email, sent or received, furthest embedded in threads is inconvenient. I'd love to be able to see the newest as the first & leftmost, with the older ones deeper in the thread.

Also the lack of emoji support with a right click is strange.

Love having all accounts, but I find it inconvenient that when I search while the "all accounts" is highlighted, nothing comes up even with all the same display settings, but when i click the actual account it does show up. kinda defeats the purpose imo.

The last thing that bothers me is when I'm in the top most folder for the inbox, if I drag to sort into a custom folder, I've always had to do it twice to actually move the email

Regardless though, I've definitely loved the browser so far. Even more customization options would be lovely