@Pathduck said in Creating and using custom.css on NixOS:

Yes.

Yeah, It is working. Now i want to do it with the NixWAY. As i followed this guide This nice guide.

Open vivaldi://experiments Enable “Allow for using CSS modifications”. Open Appearance section in settings. Under “Custom UI Modifications” choose the folder you want to use.

Now can you tell me what vivaldi use for commandLineArgs for Custom UI Modifications ?

#Vivaldi (vivaldi.override { proprietaryCodecs = true; enableWidevine = true; # isSnapshot = true; # kerberosSupport = true; commandLineArgs = [ # Vivaldi support forum, "https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/756473" "--ozone-platform=wayland" "--use-gl=angle " "--use-angle=gl " "--ignore-gpu-blacklist " "--enable-gpu-rasterization " "--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGL,VaapiVideoEncoder,RawDraw,CanvasOopRasterization,UseOzonePlatform " "--enable-gpu-rasterization " "--enable-zero-copy " "--enable-hardware-overlays " "--enable-native-gpu-memory-buffers " "--enable-webrtc-pipewire-capturer " ]; })

As you can i do have some commandLineArgs i want to have that too as well with the

Open vivaldi://experiments Enable “Allow for using CSS modifications”.

So then i can have the vivaldi with the Nix WAY.