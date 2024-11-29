@mib2berlin Thanks, but what I am looking is the delete browsing data older than a certain date or range, not save history. I may not have explained it correctly. I want to delete history (downloads, etc) that are older than two weeks or a year. All it shows now is the ability to delete the last hour, 24 hours, 7 days, 4 weeks or forever. It allows me to delete at the current end of things, but not at the beginning. I may need material from the past week, but want to get rid of things from a month ago. I see no way to do that. I think the same is true in Chrome, but I recall from years ago of being able to do that with, I think, Firefox. Weird!

Thanks again.