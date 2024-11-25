@far4 I was talking only about the encryption password for sync.

Login passwords are almost always sent to the server in plain text (encrypted using HTTPS, preventing interception) but plain text for the server), except for special HTTP Authentication methods like Digest and SAML/Kerberos&co. or TLS Client Certificate authentication, all of which are hard to use for the user (and most of those methods still need an original plain text password to be entered to the site somewhere).

The password is then (in well implemented systems) hashed and compared to the previously stored hash. (Badly implemented systems may actually keep the plain text passwords stored somewhere).

The problem with sending the password in plain text is caused by the fact that the password entry system was not properly specified 30 years ago to have better security (never mind that for a long time the HTTP traffic was mostly unencypted). Changing the system is essentially impossible today; too much inertia, and it is sooooo easy to implement on the client.

The lack of a secure web form login system (aside from the HTTP and TLS Protocol ones, which aren't very user-friendly) is in part why systems like federated logins ("Log in with Google/Facebook/etc") based on OAuth is used so extensively.

That lack is also why one should never use the same password for login and encryption, or on a second site. If the site is compromised in a fashion that lets the attackers have full control of the website, it does not really matter that the passwords are hashed, the attacker just hooks into the login script and records the account names and passwords, and will immediately try those credentials at hundreds of other sites. The same goes for phishing site.