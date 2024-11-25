Currently, with (vertical) accordion tab stacking enabled, the mouse drag-and-drop operation to move a tab dynamically hides the tab stack expand/collapse arrows. This makes some sense for visual clarity, but causes large shifts in the locations of nearly every tab (and stack) which is both disorienting and difficult to compensate for while attempting to move the selected tab to a certain position on the tab bar. Additionally, this hiding and repositioning of elements is done by removing elements from the tab bar with Javascript, rather than hiding them with CSS, making it impossible to fix even with custom CSS. Although I prefer accordion tabs in my vertical tab bar arrangement, this issue has been disruptive and uncomfortable enough over time that I have had to switch to compact tab stacking just for the sanity and consistency of tab reorganization. I would greatly appreciate a change or optional setting to maintain static positioning of (other) tabs while dragging and dropping one to a new position (by not removing the accordion stack arrow elements from the tab bar).