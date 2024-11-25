@CummingCowGirl It works, it just doesn't work as well as people expect an autoplay blocker would work, especially coming from Firefox. It's far from a silver bullet solution to blocking autoplay - it's just Chromium's default.

https://developer.chrome.com/blog/autoplay

Note the Media Engagement Index. This can be viewed in:

chrome://media-engagement

My guess is most users have a very high MEI on sites like YT so autoplay is allowed. The MEI is calculated based on your History and the only way to reset it is by clearing History.

If Vivaldi devs felt they needed a better autoplay blocking setting than what Chromium provides, they'd have to code it from scratch. I doubt that will happen any time soon.

You can test this MEI/Autoplay interaction in a clean profile, and will note that if Autoplay is set to blocked, videos opened in a new tab will not autoplay, before the MEI is high enough, then it will start playing them automatically once a tab is focused.