Have videos in Youtube and other sites start paused
I fine it more than annoying that when I click on a link to be taken to a video on Youtube or am in Youtube and select a video that it autostarts. I have read if I'm signed into Youtube I can set it not to autostart, but I avoid signing in. I'm tried 3 different extensions and not one of them works. Any idea on how to achieve what I want? Thanks
greybeard Ambassador
I am in you tube right now.
Not logged in to it, or any other goofle service.
Although there is no way I know of to stop autoplay on entering a YT link, the autoplay button is at the bottom of the screen (in Windows and should be in Linux) to prevent other videos from starting at the end of the current video.
I can't access my linux laptop right now so I can't verify but it was there last time I used it.
Checked my PCLInuxOS laptop and the wee slider to stop future autoplay is there.
Only need for an extension (is for someone to suck your PII) for auto block of autoplay.
Aaron Translator
@CummingCowGirl
Try:
- Open youtube
- Paste & Go:
chrome://settings/content
Then:
mib2berlin Soprano
@Aaron
Hi, I have Autoplay blocked like you show but open a video in YT starts anyway.
If I open a video in the background it does not start, I guess this is what @CummingCowGirl want.
Make no sense to me to not start a video I directly open, right?
Cheers, mib
OK tried the block autoplay but it doesn't work. As for being able to do it I know it can be done cause in Firefox based browsers it is the default.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@CummingCowGirl It works, it just doesn't work as well as people expect an autoplay blocker would work, especially coming from Firefox. It's far from a silver bullet solution to blocking autoplay - it's just Chromium's default.
https://developer.chrome.com/blog/autoplay
Note the Media Engagement Index. This can be viewed in:
chrome://media-engagement
My guess is most users have a very high MEI on sites like YT so autoplay is allowed. The MEI is calculated based on your History and the only way to reset it is by clearing History.
If Vivaldi devs felt they needed a better autoplay blocking setting than what Chromium provides, they'd have to code it from scratch. I doubt that will happen any time soon.
You can test this MEI/Autoplay interaction in a clean profile, and will note that if Autoplay is set to blocked, videos opened in a new tab will not autoplay, before the MEI is high enough, then it will start playing them automatically once a tab is focused.
As I stated I do not log into Youtube, and ALL data including history and cookies are deleted automatically on browser exit.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@CummingCowGirl Then your MEI score should be reset, and no autoplay will happen until you've "engaged" with the site long enough to increase the score to "High".
Here's a video, completely fresh profile, blocking autoplay on YT, no autoplay happening:
https://0x0.st/X5lZ.mp4
I was also not able to increase media engagement score, but I believe it takes more "interaction" than just quick testing.
@Pathduck YES YES YES
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/autoplay-stopper-for-yout/nllpbgemclgokfdjneckdfnhjpigolko
Thanks guys for trying to help, it is much appreciated.