Search engine set to duckduckgo, results come in yahoo
Midnorthmongerer
Categorically I have the search engine option in Vivaldi set t to duckduckgo.
The initial search seems to be in duckduckgo
But the results from searches always appear in yahoo.com. All subsequent searches during the session are in yahoo.
Why?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Midnorthmongerer
Hi, I bet an extension cause this, do you have the DDG or other search engine extensions installed?
fredallas Supporters
Hello @Midnorthmongerer
You may try going to this address chrome://settings, and then clicking on "Search Engine" from the menu on the left. Is duckduckgo listed there as the default search engine?
Once you are there, you may also click on "Manage search engines and site search", and check if duckduckgo is or not set as default search engine. You should also be able to see the extensions that are installed in your browser from that same page.
I hope this helps.
@Midnorthmongerer Perhaps one of your installed extension hijacks and redirects to Yahoo.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/