Hello @Midnorthmongerer

You may try going to this address chrome://settings, and then clicking on "Search Engine" from the menu on the left. Is duckduckgo listed there as the default search engine?

Once you are there, you may also click on "Manage search engines and site search", and check if duckduckgo is or not set as default search engine. You should also be able to see the extensions that are installed in your browser from that same page.

I hope this helps.

Regards,

Fred D.