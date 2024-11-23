vivaldi randomly blocks things
iHave5DaysToLive
(images below are examples of what doesn't appear)
been using vivaldi for a bit and for some reason it blocks the most random things ever. examples listed is when you open up an image on bluesky or try to use the bing calculator. i don't know what's going on with my browser but it's definitely not any of my extensions as turning them off still doesn't help either
iHave5DaysToLive
hi guys! i'm blind... it was actually a vpn extension of mine that automatically blocks ads. i turned the block ads option off and it fixed it..... oops
@iHave5DaysToLive said in vivaldi randomly blocks things:
it was actually a vpn extension
Name of it?