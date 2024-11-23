This is a niche feature request, but there's a page that I would like to automatically reload. The problem is that it keeps presenting a dialog regarding whether or not I'd like to save my changes. At some point when it keeps asking it you can check a box to prevent the page from creating additional dialogs, but this doesn't persist to the next browser session if you restart it.

It would be nice if you could toggle a setting for the page, to prevent it from showing any dialogs or to automatically accept them.