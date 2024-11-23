Hi guys,

Im on a new phone and im trying to export all my 'firefox collections" to Vivaldi. I get it done to first send all the links to my email and then imported them in Vivaldi Notes. So far so good. But now i would like to open them all as tab and/or add them in my bookmarks. I can select one link and drag them to bookmark/tabbar, but the problem is that i only can do this one by one. I can select more but it opens only the first link.

Why would i do this? Well i also have a lot of open tabs in firefox android and i would like to open them again at once in Vivaldi.

Is there a way to open/import multiple links to somewhere that could fix my problem?

Hope i explained it well.

Thanks in advance.