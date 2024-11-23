Import multiple links
Hi guys,
Im on a new phone and im trying to export all my 'firefox collections" to Vivaldi. I get it done to first send all the links to my email and then imported them in Vivaldi Notes. So far so good. But now i would like to open them all as tab and/or add them in my bookmarks. I can select one link and drag them to bookmark/tabbar, but the problem is that i only can do this one by one. I can select more but it opens only the first link.
Why would i do this? Well i also have a lot of open tabs in firefox android and i would like to open them again at once in Vivaldi.
Is there a way to open/import multiple links to somewhere that could fix my problem?
Hope i explained it well.
Thanks in advance.
@Blueflaem You need to export from Firefox as HTML bookmarks and then import in Vivaldi.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Blueflaem
Hi, you post in the Windows section but you want to do this on mobile, correct?
The easiest way is to do this on desktop as @DoctorG mention and then sync Vivaldi desktop to mobile.
Cheers, mib
Thanks, it's all a bit cumbersome.
I got it done to sync between my phone and pc and to open all synced tabs in the desktop browser so i can save all tabs to bookmarks. (this screenshots helped me a lot: https://support.mozilla.org/mk/questions/1413287)
Then i could save them as html file.
Now i have to import it in vivaldi desktop and then sync it to the mobile version again i guess. I didnt tried it yet but i think i get this done.
Anyhow i hope i can open my 'firefox collections' somehow the same way. If you have tips for that aswell i would happy with it :).
Thanks, i got it. I cant open all collections as a tab at once and then open it on my firefox desktop and save it as bookmark and go further in vivaldi.