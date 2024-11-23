With the "Tile to Grid" feature, I always get confused because of the ordering. It would seem natural that since the tabs go left to right in a horizontal row (assuming you have horizontal tabs, which is the default), the panes of the grid should be tiled across, then down. Instead, they are tiled down, then across.

In other words, it currently is:

1 3 5 2 4 6

whereas what would seem more natural to me is:

1 2 3 4 5 6

This might be personal preference, but it would be nice to be able to change this. I can see the argument it makes sense if you have customized your tabs to show vertically.

I checked the forums and while I found many threads about tabs and tiling, I couldn't find this exact issue discussed previously.