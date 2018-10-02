Custom Page Tiling Layouts
jwoodard80
I LOVE that we are now able to re-size our window tiles, thank you!! What I would appreciate next is really the ability to create a custom layout to add to the tile menu. I am able to get the layout that I want by doing a 4 window grid and moving one higher than the other and closing the tab.
This creates the following layout
What I would like is to make a "template" from this
This way I could just highlight 3 windows and create the same effect. Right now if i "grid" 3 windows it only does them in 3 vertical or horizontal views.
I could see many different layouts that people would like, therefore, I would suggest giving the user the ability to create/delete the grid.
Forgive me if this is not explained clearly. Comments are welcome and I am happy to clarify if needed.
Again, great work and thanks for the wonderful new updates!
Pesala Ambassador
@jwoodard80 The latest Snapshot has improved on Tiling of tabs. One can now tile three tabs in a grid. Currently:
- One tab uses one third of the window width
- The other two tabs are tiled horizontally in the remaining two thirds of the window
That's the default. The tiles can be resized to reproduce your screenshot.
Vote for Drag and Drop Tiled Tabs. That is about managing web pages in a set of tiles, rather than changing the layout.
Default Grid Layout
Resized Grid Layout
@jwoodard80 Love the idea of creating your own layout that you could reuse.
Pesala Ambassador
@ornorm It sounds good, but might be hard to implement. The Tile Tabs popup would need to include more icons and more options. Almost an infinite number of layouts is possible.
Perhaps a simpler solution would be if the user's last-used grid tile layout was stored and resused.
Six Tabs Tiled
@pesala Oh yes, it sounds good. It might be hard to implement but I suppose it's up to the team to decide and to see if it could be an added-value to have it implemented.
A feature request is a kind of letter sent to Santa Claus (the limit is the user's imagination) It would be a pity if users, because they think it could be hard to implement, don't share their ideas, don't you think?
@ornorm I don't believe in Santa Claus any longer. Long ago, I learnt to limit my wishes to what is reasonable and attainable.
I expect that you have heard the term Creeping Sophistication before?
@pesala Ok, you choice. I do believe in the power of people, in their dreams and in the fact we don't have to underestimate the talent of certain people. In any case, I just support the idea of @jwoodard80 because I think it's an interesting one. That's it.
You won't remove my dreams nor my true conviction in people's capacity to create or build amazing things, even the ones that seem to be hard or impossible to realize.
@ornorm Yes, I already voted for it. Just keeping it real.
jwoodard80
Sorry, my notifications needed to be tweaked so I got emails when people reply.
I agree with you both. I believe that we need to turn in all ideas that we would like to see, but we do need to keep level heads about what we ask for and how much time vs. how much value it will add. Otherwise the browser we all love will be a bloated mess that people pick up pitchforks and rail against devs.
I simply thought of the first idea that I would like. I am willing (and I guess I have to be since I'm not a dev) to be flexible as to how it might be implemented. I just wanted to throw the idea out there for the discussion and if it is accepted I am all the happier.
pauloaguia Translator
I think that fixed layout is not the way to go. The ability to drag a tab over a page and open it side by side would be more interesting and more flexible. Some examples of what I'm talking about:
- Windows 10 - when you drag a window to the left or right of the screen, the window takes up that half of the screen
- Eclipse - those that use this IDE, are probably used to dragging views and tabs from one side to another and adjust their layout dynamically
- mRemote - I connect a lot to other systems and use this program to manage those connections. It has the capability to drag Panels into top/right/left/bottom area of another existing panel, tiling the two (it can also tab them together, but I don't think that would apply here).
I would find it very useful to be able to define certain layouts that are currently not supported, for example:
There's currently no way to do any hacking or "tricking" Vivaldi into doing it this way, that I can see that will result in such an arrangement. Right now I have to tile the 3 in a window on the left, and leave the 4th on it's own window on the right and use my DWM to tile the windows.
Robert96757
Can I refer people to the Firefox Legacy Plugin - TileTabs
http://legacycollector.org/firefox-addons/71411/index.html
This is an open source plugin, so the code is available and the .XPI is on the link I posted above. & while these browsers are nowhere near the same, the code should allow for a quick reference on "HOW" the user integrated the plugin. Meaning, if it calls "firefox.main.window.draw" it should be obvious to the development team what that meant and where the applicable functions would be on VILVALDI.
- Double Tapping a Tab tiled it automatically with the tab to its left, or its right if no other tabs existed. You can also press F12 to auto tab where you are.
- Once Tiled, you can right-click on ANY page and hit "Tile Tab - Below" (Above, Below, to the left or to the right) - this would bring up the default page.
- All tabs can be resized through onBorder drag. You can have an unlimited number of tabs on a page. The ONLY limitation is that its still on a grid. but the grid isn't pre-defined like on VIVALDI - it defines as you add the tabs. This would REMOVE the need for the grid option button on VIVALDI altogether.
see the link I posted for the long description of the features. Its still a useable plugin. You just have to download the last legacy firefox browser, which is 3 years old.
jwoodard80
Forgive me for bringing up an old post but I would still love to see this implemented. So many times in my day now I'm increasingly wishing that windows could be arranged in a specific way. I feel like tiling is one of the biggest things that separate Vivaldi from the competition and I would love to see that improved on.
I would still love to see options to change the layouts for tiling or at least add a few more options. Possibly allow for either side to be the split side. For example, in a 3-way grid split "Left 2/ Right 1" allow for this to be reversed to a "Left 1 / Right 2". I liked the 3/1 option stated above and think that would be a good addition both 3/1 and 1/3 split as well.
Again, forgive me for bringing it up again, but I hope that some consideration would/could be given to this idea.
Thanks.
@jwoodard80
(Fingers crossed...)
@pesala said in Custom Page Tiling Layouts:
Resized Grid Layout
I wish the Resized Grid Layout was preserved when a session is saved. I reported this as (VB-65100) Session Does not Remember Tiled Window Size, but the bug report was closed as “Cannot Reproduce.”
@lonm said in Custom Page Tiling Layouts:
I would find it very useful to be able to define certain layouts that are currently not supported, for example:
That would be exactly what I need too.
It is great that Vivaldi is offering the tiling option at all but don't stop there and make it great
Highly desirable features:
- Flexible custom layouts (see above example)
- Ability to 'save' and 'restore' any tiling layout
- Being able to open a link from one of the tiled pages in a new tile (pre-defined position). This is especially helpful in full-screen view.
risingStark
@robert96757 That's a really good insight. And why remove the grid option? Just let it sit there for those who are happy with the traditional 4 tab grid layout. To enable a custom layout I think what can be done is there can be an option like "save current tiled tab layout". Just that. And then you can choose that layout later. If there are insufficent tabs to render that layout again, there can be two ways:
- open startpage in the empty tabs option (start indexing the tabs as left to right and top to bottom), or
- expand the tabs (if any) present in that column or row (this can be a customization option, like always expand tabs from current a) row b) column if insufficient tabs) instead of the empty tile.
@Pesala said in Custom Page Tiling Layouts:
I wish the Resized Grid Layout was preserved when a session is saved. I reported this as (VB-65100) Session Does not Remember Tiled Window Size, but the bug report was closed as “Cannot Reproduce.”
This bug still occurs, If the Save Sessions is Opened in a New Window. The default grid tiling is used, i.e. for three tabs, two tabs are tiled horizontally taking 2/3rds of the width, while the third tile takes 1/3rd of the width.
However, if it is opened in the current window, the tiling is preserved.
Hi,
Is it possible to change the Tiling layout order?
Mods or something?
Currently, 3 Tabs puts the vertical tab on the right
I would like the opposite, Vertical on the Left
The actual Workaround is to open a SpeedDial Tab and extend the Vertical needed one losing part of the space
Any idea?
(Haven't found it if already exists :/)
Thanks