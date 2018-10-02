I LOVE that we are now able to re-size our window tiles, thank you!! What I would appreciate next is really the ability to create a custom layout to add to the tile menu. I am able to get the layout that I want by doing a 4 window grid and moving one higher than the other and closing the tab.

This creates the following layout

What I would like is to make a "template" from this

This way I could just highlight 3 windows and create the same effect. Right now if i "grid" 3 windows it only does them in 3 vertical or horizontal views.

I could see many different layouts that people would like, therefore, I would suggest giving the user the ability to create/delete the grid.

Forgive me if this is not explained clearly. Comments are welcome and I am happy to clarify if needed.

Again, great work and thanks for the wonderful new updates!