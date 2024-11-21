I am not sure if I should label this a bug, a feature request or something else.

Currently the context menu open behavior (long-tap auto-select text-only-url on a webpage and choose open) doesn't follow user preference when it comes to opening new tabs - i.e. it opens the url as new top level tab rather than as a tab stack with related tabs.

That itself is a bit frustrating, but not as frustrating as the fact, that upon closing the newly opened tab, the next activated tab is not the originating tab, but some completely different tab (the tab farthest right I think).

Could you please consider aligning this link opening with user preferences from Vivaldi settings?