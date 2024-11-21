Since Vivaldi v7.0 has been released, it is now possible to drag tabs out of the tab bar to convert them to a new window, rather than having to drag the tab out of the window it currently belongs to, which was a widely-requested feature (e.g. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16850/drag-tab-to-create-new-window). However, this only applies to tabs that have a web page open. If a new tab is opened, the new tab cannot be dragged out of the tab bar at all as long it is on the "Start Page", while this was possible in previous versions of Vivaldi. Is it possible to remove this restriction so that new tabs can also be dragged out of the tab bar to create a new window?

Context: I usually open a new empty tab, drag it out into a new windows, then type the address I want and open the web page. However, this is no longer possible on Vivaldi v7.0 since it is not possible to drag empty tabs out of the tab bar.

Submitted as bug report VB-111798.