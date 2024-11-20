Use Windows Hello with fingerprint?
-
I can't make Vivaldi to use windows hello with the fingerprint on Windows 11 when I try to access to passwords.
In macOS use the biometric features just fine, but in Windows is not using them.
Any hint of what I need to do?
-
@lpuerto Do you use remote access?
I remember there is a issue with remote access to Windows where Hello can not unlock.
//EDIT: Or do you mean that Windows 11 Hello popup to authenticate does not appear when you want to see passwords?
I can not test as i do not have fingerprint reader on my Windows 11 PC.
-
Hey!
No. I don't mean in remote. It's just on the regular computer regular access. I'm not an admin, thought. But with other things, like 1password, that I install without needed admin rights, works as intended. When I try to unlock the vault, 1password ask for my finger, while vivaldi ask for my pin and there is no option to change to my fingerprint.
The workaround is to use 1password for my passwords, but I think vivaldi should work too.
In macOS everything works in the same way everywhere.
-
@lpuerto said in Use Windows Hello with fingerprint?:
When I try to unlock the vault, 1password ask for my finger, while vivaldi ask for my pin and there is no option to change to my fingerprint.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG said in Use Windows Hello with fingerprint?:
report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker
Done!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@lpuerto You appear to have the opposite problem of all the people who complained about Windows Hello auth when it was introduced in Chromium:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91952/disable-windows-hello
https://www.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/guq1fr/any_way_to_disable_windows_hello_prompt_when/
Have you checked
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
If Hello is enabled?