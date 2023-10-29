Disable Windows Hello
Recently, there was an update that I foolishly clicked on "Accept" without reading how to disable the feature. Every time I use vivaldi to auto fill a username and password it pops up with a window for the "Windows Hello" to enter my PIN. I've searched and have been unable to find out how to disable it.
Any advise or help for my foolishness would be much appreciated.
@bdrake86 https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/Search/results?query=windows+hello
If the account was changed from local account (user+pwd) to ms account this might help:
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/switch-your-windows-10-device-to-a-local-account-eb7e78a9-88ee-9bc3-8f06-831b56e339fd (unsure if valid for w11 too)