Vivaldi shield is broken.
Hi, for a long time, I have been frequently downloading and checking Vivaldi, but this issue has not been resolved for quite a while. That's why I wanted to write here.
The built-in ad blocker in Vivaldi almost doesn’t work at all. For example, you can try visiting the Transfermarkt website; not only do normal ads appear, but even pop-up ads show up.
No matter how much I change my blocking lists, ads always appear unless I install uBlock Origin.
So, what is the purpose of the built-in ad blocker? Are there others experiencing this issue? Features that are included but don't work are seriously preventing me from using Vivaldi.
what is the purpose of the built-in ad blocker?
To give a minimally working ad blocker for those not wanting to use uBO extension
There is no comparison and the built-in blocker hardly will be better than a years-old specialized extension like uBO anytime soon.
@iAN-CooG Competing companies' built-in protection shields don't require a third-party extension, but this could be a choice, as you mentioned. So, you're saying that I absolutely need to install a third-party extension, right? And how will we solve this issue on Android?
maximvasiljev
Yes, I noticed this too - I think it’s about active blocklists.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103181/more-strict-blocking-rules-by-default
@maximvasiljev Do you have any suggestions for a solution? I have no intention of increasing system consumption by using both built-in and third-party ad blockers.
barbudo2005
I have no intention of increasing system consumption by using both built-in and third-party ad blockers.
You should never use two adblockers simultaneously.
If the built-in one is not enough for you, use uBOL:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ublock-origin-lite/ddkjiahejlhfcafbddmgiahcphecmpfh
@barbudo2005 What do you recommend for mobile?
barbudo2005
You can only use the built-in in mobile.
@barbudo2005 Thank you. I hope Vivaldi either improves its own ad blocker or provides extension support on mobile. If a company offers a feature, it should either work or not be available at all.
maximvasiljev
Also you can block ads at DNS level using dnsforge.de / nextdns.io / adguard-dns.io
@barbudo2005 What do you recommend for mobile?
I use Kiwi browser on my android phone, so I can install uBO and other extensions on it
The built-in ad blocker in Vivaldi almost doesn’t work at all. For example, you can try visiting the Transfermarkt website; not only do normal ads appear, but even pop-up ads show up.
That website doesn't look bad at all for me.
I'm using the same ad and tracker blocking filters for Vivaldi as I do with another Chromium browser that uses the uBlock Origin extension.
Tracker Blocking Sources
EasyPrivacy - https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easyprivacy-current.txt
AdGuard Tracking Protection - https://filters.adtidy.org/extension/chromium/filters/3.txt
Ad Blocking Sources
EasyList - https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easylist-current.txt
AdGuard Cookie Notices - https://filters.adtidy.org/windows/filters/18.txt
Online Malicious URL Blocklist - https://malware-filter.gitlab.io/malware-filter/urlhaus-filter-vivaldi-online.txt
Fanboy's Annoyance List - https://secure.fanboy.co.nz/fanboy-annoyance.txt
uBlock Ad Filters - https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/filters.txt
uBlock's "My filters" tab and "Vivaldi Filters.txt" file for Vivaldi
.adsbox|
/ads.js
/pagead.js
/slide/*$script
.textads|
www.ebay.com##.keyboard-trap--active.lightbox-dialog__window--animate.lightbox-dialog__window
www.startpage.com##.css-dxwwz7.privacy-extension-and-app-widget