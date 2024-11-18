Hi, for a long time, I have been frequently downloading and checking Vivaldi, but this issue has not been resolved for quite a while. That's why I wanted to write here.

The built-in ad blocker in Vivaldi almost doesn’t work at all. For example, you can try visiting the Transfermarkt website; not only do normal ads appear, but even pop-up ads show up.

No matter how much I change my blocking lists, ads always appear unless I install uBlock Origin.

So, what is the purpose of the built-in ad blocker? Are there others experiencing this issue? Features that are included but don't work are seriously preventing me from using Vivaldi.