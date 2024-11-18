More strict blocking rules by default
Hi everyone!
According to the results of this test https://d3ward.github.io/toolz/adblock.html barely half of the ads/trackers are blocked on maximum blocking level "Block Trackers and Ads".
Yes, I know that I can go to Privacy and Security > Tracker and Ad Blocking > Manage Sources and manually add some lists, but I think it's worth at least block google and facebook tracking with no exceptions.
Сan Vivaldi provide a higher level of filtering by default?
For new users? A the risk of failing many sites.
maximvasiljev
Yep. At maximum blocking level I expect almost everything to be blocked, if something breaks – I shift gear to medium level.
In Brave on default level block 97% (and my teammates who uses it regularly never complained about broken sites)
@DoctorG , just look at blocked urls below first screen at https://d3ward.github.io/toolz/adblock.html
So I think increasing the filtering level will not affect users anyway.
@maximvasiljev Try to add
https://secure.fanboy.co.nz/fanboy-cookiemonster.txt https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/ https://gitlab.com/curben/urlhaus-filter/raw/master/urlhaus-filter-agh.txt https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/resource-abuse.txt
@DoctorG
Done. Overall score hasn't changed
@DoctorG and for dealing with cookies alert better use Consent-O-Matic (instead of blocking them)