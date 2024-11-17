No Printer listed in Printer Destination
Hello all,
I have an issue that I have been trying to find a solution to for quite some time.
When I want to print from a web page, I right click, or press Ctrl-P to bring up the Print dialog box.
Under Destination There is no printer listed only save as PDF
I have a Brother DCP-L2550DW installed and working correctly.
Running Zorin OS 17 on Desktop Computer
Vivaldi version: 7.0.3495.15 (Stable Channel) (64-bit)
Revision: 2cd8ae09bb5a6e10689b472f6f28cd66789cc6b3
OS: Linux
JavaScript: V8 13.0.245.18
I do not have this problem in any these browsers - Firefox, Brave, Zen or LibreWolf.
I have deleted my profile and recreated it, removed Vivaldi and all files and folders I could find, reinstalled Vivaldi and still have this issue.
The weirdest this is that sometimes a printer will show up, then after a bit it disappears again. Most times I never see a Printer
Any help resolving this issue would be appreciated.
- Which Linux flavour and Desktop Environment?
I know Zorin is some Ubuntu distribution, but which number? Ubuntu 22 or 24?
- Do you use rpm/deb or Snap or Flatpak install?
- Perhaps the hardware driver of GPU and its hardware acceleration cause such strange display.
Try to start Vivaldi in shell/terminal with command
vivaldi --disable-gpu
- Perhaps a security setting (SeLinux, AppArmor) in your Linux cause such broken display of printers
- Perhaps you have a problem with CUPS printing system
- What happens with Chromium 130/131?
Vivaldi is built on Chromium core and uses its printing popup.
- Which Linux flavour and Desktop Environment?
Zorin OS 17.2 based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
6.8.0-48-generic #48~22.04.1-Ubuntu SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
Desktop is Gnome-based default desktop
Vivaldi installed using Snap
Chromium Version 131.0.6778.69 (Official Build) (64-bit) does not have this issue
Start Vivaldi in shell/terminal with command vivaldi --disable-gpu
Notice the Error messages about Default Printer and Cups in bold
/snap/bin/vivaldi.vivaldi-stable --disable-gpu
Gtk-Message: 07:16:08.707: Not loading module "atk-bridge": The functionality is provided by GTK natively. Please try to not load it.
(vivaldi:3565979): Gtk-WARNING **: 07:16:08.739: GTK+ module /snap/vivaldi/92/gnome-platform/usr/lib/gtk-2.0/modules/libcanberra-gtk-module.so cannot be loaded.
GTK+ 2.x symbols detected. Using GTK+ 2.x and GTK+ 3 in the same process is not supported.
Gtk-Message: 07:16:08.739: Failed to load module "canberra-gtk-module"
(vivaldi:3565979): Gtk-WARNING **: 07:16:08.739: GTK+ module /snap/vivaldi/92/gnome-platform/usr/lib/gtk-2.0/modules/libcanberra-gtk-module.so cannot be loaded.
GTK+ 2.x symbols detected. Using GTK+ 2.x and GTK+ 3 in the same process is not supported.
Gtk-Message: 07:16:08.739: Failed to load module "canberra-gtk-module"
[3565979:3565979:1118/071609.270969:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242)
[3565979:3566050:1118/071614.039306:ERROR:print_backend_cups.cc(216)] CUPS: Error getting default printer: Bad file descriptor
[3565979:3565979:1118/071614.039411:ERROR:device_event_log_impl.cc(201)] [07:16:14.039] Printer: local_printer_handler_default.cc:154 Failure getting default printer name, result: kFailed
Warning: disabling flag --expose_wasm due to conflicting flags
@jvardam I know that Snap is in Ubuntu app store, but why not try Vivaldi deb package from vivaldi.com just for a test?
@DoctorG Will do
Hey DoctorG
I downloaded the deb and installed Vivaldi
Printing seems to work now.
Ain't that a kick in the pants
Thanks for your help
@jvardam said in No Printer listed in Printer Destination:
Printing seems to work now.
Congrats