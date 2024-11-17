Hello all,

I have an issue that I have been trying to find a solution to for quite some time.

When I want to print from a web page, I right click, or press Ctrl-P to bring up the Print dialog box.

Under Destination There is no printer listed only save as PDF

I have a Brother DCP-L2550DW installed and working correctly.

Running Zorin OS 17 on Desktop Computer

Vivaldi version: 7.0.3495.15 (Stable Channel) (64-bit)

Revision: 2cd8ae09bb5a6e10689b472f6f28cd66789cc6b3

OS: Linux

JavaScript: V8 13.0.245.18

I do not have this problem in any these browsers - Firefox, Brave, Zen or LibreWolf.

I have deleted my profile and recreated it, removed Vivaldi and all files and folders I could find, reinstalled Vivaldi and still have this issue.

The weirdest this is that sometimes a printer will show up, then after a bit it disappears again. Most times I never see a Printer

Any help resolving this issue would be appreciated.