Hi,

I've been trying Vivaldi for 2 days and I like it a lot. It could very well become my new browser.

I like to work with tabs in the top bar for tabs nearby and with tabs in a sidebar for everything else. I toggle the sidebar quite often. I use Linux with 4 workspaces separated by theme so I have 4 Vivaldi windows open all the time. In Vivaldi I have 10 workspaces with around 200 tabs grouped in the same way as my Linux workspaces.

For my sidebar needs I use the windows panel but I don't get how it works. It looses focus of the active tab for the window all the time. Lets say I have Vivaldi Windows A and B. If I close the sidebar in A and work in B for a bit then the sidebar in A shows the active tab of B when I open it again. Sometimes I don't even have to work in another window. I just close and open the sidebar and the focus in on a tab opened in another window. And sometimes it works as expected.

Am I doing something wrong or is this a bug?

Is there any way I can change this behavior?