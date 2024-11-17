Phishing warning
Good morning, I have an idea for the Vivaldi browser
Idea: Warning against phishing. You can use the CERT POLSKA database for Poland, Google Safe Browsing in general
paripulsee
@TechAdi hello it is a good idea bro
