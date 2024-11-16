Bitwarden always shows a dead bird icon when opening for the first time
-
FlooferLand
Any time I launch Bitwarden via the extension for the first time it doesn't load (see provided screenshot) and I have to close the window only to click the addon again to open it back up.
-
@FlooferLand That is known with some extensions and dead bird crash; Vivaldi developers working on it.
Do you use a deb/rpm, Flatpak or Snap package?
-
FlooferLand
@DoctorG I use the one from the Arch repo (extra/vivaldi)
-
@FlooferLand And if you try a test profile and use only Bitwarden extension? Same tab crash?