Before it loads open tabs, before it checks for new mail/Ttasks

hello! that is my problem! on startup, when vivaldi start email/calendar manager , in 3 seconds , my controls freeze, i can only navigate on the tab ,When this happens, the controls freeze, however I can interact with the page that is open, but I can't use any keyboard shortcuts, the only thing I can do is access the task manager, which in my case doesn't seem to be of much use , I tried to close some processes in order to test, nothing works, I reinstalled the browser 3 times, it seems that something is preventing the email manager from loading in my browser, and this causes the browser tools to freeze, yesterday, I had managed to disable the email/calendar option, and the browser started working normally again, so I can deduce that the problem is related to the synchronization of my data, Ps.(when i open in another user, everything works normal, and i cant disable de email app no more ) any suggestions . ty