Vivaldi Always Crash Upon Opening
ChenZhaozhong
I cannot open the windoes vivaldi app after the latest install. It always crashes upon opening. Need fix soon.
Same thing here. Just did a restart as prompted and now it just crashes after opening
Version 7.0.3495.14
Same problem on win 11.
Win11 here too. Submitted a crash-report also. Reinstall? But don't want to lose all those tabs
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Before it loads open tabs, before it checks for new mail/Ttasks
hello! that is my problem! on startup, when vivaldi start email/calendar manager , in 3 seconds , my controls freeze, i can only navigate on the tab ,When this happens, the controls freeze, however I can interact with the page that is open, but I can't use any keyboard shortcuts, the only thing I can do is access the task manager, which in my case doesn't seem to be of much use , I tried to close some processes in order to test, nothing works, I reinstalled the browser 3 times, it seems that something is preventing the email manager from loading in my browser, and this causes the browser tools to freeze, yesterday, I had managed to disable the email/calendar option, and the browser started working normally again, so I can deduce that the problem is related to the synchronization of my data, Ps.(when i open in another user, everything works normal, and i cant disable de email app no more ) any suggestions . ty
@Knov my browser versio is:
7.0.3495.14 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
In case of crashes, please help to make Vivaldi better.
Thank you
Vivaldi.7.0.3495.15.x64 fixed the issue for me
@zipelgas
Now, after so many years, you can finally create your own signature.
If you like.
@zipelgas Gonna update to it now and hope it works!
It works.