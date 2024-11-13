@viv2u

Can you share more information about the issue? For example, what's the name of the folder you're viewing?

If it says "All Messages" or your email address, then those indeed list all messages, including sent, spam, archived messages and deleted messages. They can be filtered out, though.

Look for folders called Unread and Received to see incoming messages from all mailboxes or go to specific accounts and locate the Inbox subfolder.

I also recommend taking a look at our Help pages about Mail to learn how things work in Vivaldi Mail.