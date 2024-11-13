Why do Sent emails appear in my Inbox? This makes no sense.
NO ONE does this! Get it? Why is Vivaldi trying to be unconventional? It wastes our time. Who wants to see Sent stuff in their Inbox when it's in the Sent folder? To make it worse you can't even delete it there. You have to hunt it down in the Sent folder to delete it. Unbelievable design flaws.
@viv2u Inbox? Vivaldi doesn't have its own Inbox. You may need to check settings with your mail provider.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@viv2u
Can you share more information about the issue? For example, what's the name of the folder you're viewing?
If it says "All Messages" or your email address, then those indeed list all messages, including sent, spam, archived messages and deleted messages. They can be filtered out, though.
Look for folders called Unread and Received to see incoming messages from all mailboxes or go to specific accounts and locate the Inbox subfolder.
I also recommend taking a look at our Help pages about Mail to learn how things work in Vivaldi Mail.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@viv2u
Here too:
Please familiarise yourself with things
before you start ranting.
Vivaldi offers many possibilities.
Which you might not otherwise be familiar with,