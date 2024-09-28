@Granite1 said in Some messages cannot be deleted:

If all these accounts are retrieved by Vivaldi, this counts as 'sent to self' and we are probably talking about VB-93994 as described here - the idea is that if you have large attachments in an email, then you don't want all that data duplicated on your hard drive. So the important part is the email body and the attachments on the email. If those are the same for some sent and some received email, regardless in which accounts, Vivaldi treats them as the same thing.

The error messages about DNS resolution are most likely unrelated. But to really make sure, please set the Mail setting for deleting on the server to off, i.e. when you delete, Vivaldi doesn't try to connect at all. If the mail still does not get deleted, the connection errors don't matter for this topic. If the mail suddenly deletes fine, then the connection issues may be the root cause, but I strongly doubt it.

Can you still check what it says in the undeltable email in the header just above the date?

I previously submitted VB-100402 and VB-107658. Could this issue be the same as one of these?

Possibly. Not sure though, I haven't seen that behavior yet. Seems to me that VB-100402 requires an IMAP setup but @Granite1 said his is a POP3 account. VB-107658 looks more like it but I have no idea how to reproduce that. So for now, in particular after @Granite1 suggested that the mail might after all have undergone some deduplication, I'll put my money on VB-93994