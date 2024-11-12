Any way to recover lost workspaces?
This is really frustrating
In an effort to have fewer open windows, I have created Workspaces for various research topics, organizing the tabs into stacks, and then closing them to retrieve them later.
However, I have discovered that unlike bookmarks and history, if Vivaldi crashes, all of that tab memory is lost. The Workspaces names remain, but they are listed as having zero tabs.
I've discovered that some of the data can be retrieved from the trash, but if the Workspace wasn't open, or an open Workspace hadn't been used in a while, it won't be referenced in the tab trash. Which means I have to manually go through the history and hope that most of the tabs were opened on the same day or week.
Is there another way to retrieve these Workspaces? And anyone know why this info isn't stored in the same way as history or bookmarks? Losing Workspace data in this way seems to defeat the point of Workspaces in the first place.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@simpleknight Enable automatic session backup in the sessions panel. It saves your session at the end of a session, when closing the browser. It keeps one backup for each day. As long as you don’t keep your browser open for days, it’s a reliable way to backup sessions. You can of course always save a session manually.
Should you make regular/incremental system backups with time machine, you can retrieve your working profile with intact session from there. Anyway, backups are the key, however you do it.
@luetage Thanks for that guidance, I have turned that on. Unfortunately, that only helps me for some of this issue in future.
I still hold that the whole concept of Workspaces is misleading, and I don't think your solution will help with that problem.
Let's say I do some research on a bunch of purchasing for an item for work. I set up a bunch of stacks for say options at different websites, but we aren't yet ready to make a purchase, and I don't want to have all of those windows open, since Vivaldi is no better than Chrome at having a bunch of windows open. I do this A LOT.
I will then name the Workspace and close it, to retrieve later, hoping all of my organization will remain intact.
Sessions doesn't save that info if I understand your statement correctly. That is, you mention not keeping a browser open for days. I sometimes do this. I assume then you mean it only backs up when quitting. But I also assume that it only backs up OPEN windows, tabs, stacks, and workspaces. Thus, if I have closed a workspace, it isn't truly backed up.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@simpleknight If you want to save and close a workspace, you have to save it manually. The automated backup functionality is for recovering from an unintentional loss of tabs/workspaces and doesn’t cover removing a workspace on purpose. It is what it is. This is not my solution, it’s what Vivaldi provides to us users. If you need something else, take a look at feature requests. Someone might already have issued something along these lines, support it or write a new one.
I think you're missing my problem.
I create a window with several stacks, and then create and name a workspace. At this point, it appears "saved".
But, this isn't enough.
I think ALSO have to save all tabs as a session, but again, this doesn't (I think) include closed workspaces.
So long as I don't crash, if I create a new window and then select a Workspace, all of its tabs open.
However... when Vivaldi crashes, it remembers the NAMES of the Workspaces, but not their tabs.
If I haven't interacted with a Workspace in a while, it doesn't appear in the tab trash, and also not in the history. Which in my view, defeats the whole purpose of Workspaces.
While I do keep three or four Workspaces open that I use daily or weekly, I expected that if I close a Workspace window, it is somehow statically saved, and that its reference should be available even if the browser crashes, and the Workspace isn't currently open.
Otherwise, I have to have ALL Workspaces open all the time, and I run up against Vivaldi's memory cap, which has the same issues as all Chromium browsers.