This is really frustrating

In an effort to have fewer open windows, I have created Workspaces for various research topics, organizing the tabs into stacks, and then closing them to retrieve them later.

However, I have discovered that unlike bookmarks and history, if Vivaldi crashes, all of that tab memory is lost. The Workspaces names remain, but they are listed as having zero tabs.

I've discovered that some of the data can be retrieved from the trash, but if the Workspace wasn't open, or an open Workspace hadn't been used in a while, it won't be referenced in the tab trash. Which means I have to manually go through the history and hope that most of the tabs were opened on the same day or week.

Is there another way to retrieve these Workspaces? And anyone know why this info isn't stored in the same way as history or bookmarks? Losing Workspace data in this way seems to defeat the point of Workspaces in the first place.