Vivaldi Mac here, with the recent update (and from time to time) Vivaldi will crash and lose all of the saved tabs in Workspaces. The Workspaces names remain, but are no longer populated with tabs.

I have found that rooting around in the tab trash can help restore some of the tabs, which is fortunate since I create Workspaces with tab stacks for my various jobs. However, it doesn't retain all of them, especially including closed Workspaces which I want to have as bookmarks to reconstitute research in future. It's really frustrating to lose all of that work just because the browser crashes.

It's actually kind of misleading, since it appears the browser treats these as open windows than can have their references lost on a crash, instead of bookmarks or history, which are retained even after a crash loses open windows.

I use a LOT of open tabs, and hoped that the Workspaces feature would allow me close those windows safely to retrieve them as needed. Now, I can't trust them, and it's really frustrating. I have to go through my history to find those tabs, and since the history doesn't log open tabs that weren't recently used, Workspaces that were open at the time of crash aren't readily available, and instead the same tabs that were used daily take up scroll space. Not to mention that closed Workspaces won't show up in history after that Workspace was closed.

I really want to love Vivaldi, but for my use case, it just doesn't do what I need on a consistent basis. At least having a fixed file that holds the tabs that were in Workspaces would make it less painful to retrieve tabs, stacks, and Workspaces, that I either had open or closed to bookmark them.

Honestly, without this, I don't understand the point of Workspaces.