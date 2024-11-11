@Catweazle said in Unwanted scrolling when moving the mouse cursor:

@Pesala, some times ago I had a similar issue, changing the mouse solved it. Normally the middle click put it in automatic scroll mode, but also a bad or broken switch in the mouse can cause it, spcially in cheap ones with not very good micro switches.

Yeah, a failing mouse can behave erratically.

Failing mouse switches can 'bounce'. This causes them to register multiple 'clicks' during a single click, or register multiple 'clicks' while you're holding down the mouse button. So, if you're performing a mouse gesture and holding down the button, it might result in performing multiple gestures being performed because the button is actually releasing without you knowing it.

I also recently had my mouse scroll wheen encoder fail. This resulted in erratic scrolling (scrolling down would scroll down one or two lines then scroll back up).

Although, it does sound odd that the mouse would register actions just by moving the mouse slightly. But it could depend on the model of mouse.

I've also had a situation where I repaired my mouse buttons, but when screwing the mouse back together, I overtightened the screws, which was causing the plastic housing of the mouse to press a mouse switch all the time. Loosening the screws a little fixed it.