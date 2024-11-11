Tengo el problema que en una página web de descargas solo puedo realizar una descarga, si quiero hacer otra descarga vivaldi no lo hace. Funciona el click, pero nunca inicia la descarga. Hay q recargar la página y ahí si funciona la descarga.

Esto es sumamente molesto en la webapp de whatsapp, ya que se envian archivos y tengo q recargar todo la webapp para descargar el siguiente y si son muchos archivos en la conversación es molesto

for google translate:

I have the problem that on a download web page I can only download once, if I want to download another one Vivaldi doesn't do it. The click works, but the download never starts. You have to reload the page and then the download works.

This is extremely annoying on the WhatsApp web app, since files are sent and I have to reload the entire web app to download the next one and if there are many files in the conversation it is annoying.