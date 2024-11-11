error multiple Download web
Tengo el problema que en una página web de descargas solo puedo realizar una descarga, si quiero hacer otra descarga vivaldi no lo hace. Funciona el click, pero nunca inicia la descarga. Hay q recargar la página y ahí si funciona la descarga.
Esto es sumamente molesto en la webapp de whatsapp, ya que se envian archivos y tengo q recargar todo la webapp para descargar el siguiente y si son muchos archivos en la conversación es molesto
I have the problem that on a download web page I can only download once, if I want to download another one Vivaldi doesn't do it. The click works, but the download never starts. You have to reload the page and then the download works.
This is extremely annoying on the WhatsApp web app, since files are sent and I have to reload the entire web app to download the next one and if there are many files in the conversation it is annoying.
@luysx You use Whatsapp as a web panel (in siddbar)?
Some download issues are known.
Can you open Whatsapp in tab instead and download all?
tcltk Supporters
It happens the same to me on different pages, not only from pages in panel. Instead of clicking on the link, put your pointer on the link, right click (if you are using a mouse) and in the popup menu choose "Guardar enlace como ...". You should be able to download without reloading the page.
"Download" is a bit buggy since some version of Vivaldi.
@tcltk The same thing happens to me and I solve it the same way, but on the WhatsApp page. Not the panel, but the page, I can't right click. WhatsApp doesn't allow right clicking, it has an arrow to download.
@DoctorG No, I always use WhatsApp from a page. Never from the side panel. The problems I describe are on a WhatsApp page.
tcltk Supporters
I cannot help as I use a traditional mouse. I just reported the bug on the pages where it happens to me. You could do the same : https://vivaldi.com/es/bugreport/ . After a crowd of reports maybe this problem will be set to a higher priority ?
Have a nice day.