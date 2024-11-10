@zakius Quite a few feature requests have been implemented over time and are thus marked as done. Some are archived without being done because they didn't get any votes over a long period of time. Then there are some where the devs have hinted that they consider them for some future release, and if the mods hear about that, they mark those requests as pipeline.

We don't know what the devs are actually working on. There are so many feature requests that it's easy to lose track of what has been requested. The mods try to sort through that heap.

@LonM has created a page that makes filtering requests easier -> https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests