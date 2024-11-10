Handling feature requests is still random
Partially implemented marked as done, implemented archived due to lack of traction in the topic, what's the point?
@zakius Quite a few feature requests have been implemented over time and are thus marked as done. Some are archived without being done because they didn't get any votes over a long period of time. Then there are some where the devs have hinted that they consider them for some future release, and if the mods hear about that, they mark those requests as pipeline.
We don't know what the devs are actually working on. There are so many feature requests that it's easy to lose track of what has been requested. The mods try to sort through that heap.
@LonM has created a page that makes filtering requests easier -> https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests
luetage Supporters Soprano
@zakius Partially implemented ☛ done would indicate the devs have their own vision and only did part of the request and nothing more will be done. Marking it both “won’t do” and “done” would be more confusing. Archiving implemented requests is normal? It’s no longer a feature request when it’s done, only open requests are necessarily active.
@luetage archiving implemented isn't normal when you have a separate state for these, partially done makes more sense as archived to allow further improvements to be easily tracked, but would be best kept open
Pesala Ambassador
@zakius Why are you still banging on about this? Plenty of explanation was given by Vivaldi Team members and others on both occasions when you last brought it up.
Please stop! The Vivaldi Team get to decide how to handle feature requests that are done or at least mostly done, and when to archive requests that have gained little support after five years.
@Pesala why archive it instead of marking as done when it's done though?
Hi,
Open a FR suggesting your points to the Vivaldi Team.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Forum
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@zakius I moved this to archive, as it's a duplicate of an older topic of yours (which is also now archived) and doesn't serve any purpose. If you have new ideas, feel free to submit new feature requests.