E

@pesala said in VIVALDI REPUTATION:

Turning off Caps Lock would be a good start.

Good advice, it falls under "don't be a stereotypical Internet poster". Some other ways to avoid that:

#1: Don't spell the word "you" as "u".

#2: Capitalize the first letter of a sentence. Use commas and periods.

#3: Avoid profanity. Usually when Internet folks use profanity, they're throwing a childish temper-tantrum. Don't be like that.

To be clear, I'm not saying that the OP has done any of that stuff (aside from inappropriately using ALLCAPS). That's just my advice on avoiding being stereotypical.

Edit:

#4: Don't use excessive punctuation like this!!! Just use one punctuation mark at the end of a sentence.