Address bar [ Search *Google* for "Vivaldi" ] feature request
-
Hello,
Some browsers used to have have a feature to highlight text in the address bar, right click and search via your preferred engine.
Unfortunately It seems vivaldi doesnt have a way to enable this feature (As far as I can find)
Nor does a Control+S search work in the address field, leading to several different convoluted ways of starting a related search and wasting time
Im surprised how much I use the feature and would really love if you were able to add it to Vivaldi
Thank you!
Hayden.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Vallades The option does not exist in Firefox, at least not by default.
What is wrong with using the Search Field (Ctrl+K)?
If you want to save space on the Address Bar, go to Settings, Search, Search Field Display:Show as a Button
Can you give an example? If you’re currently at the address in the Address Field, which part of the current address would you want to search for?
-
You got me
There is a paste and go in firefox and inbuilt with chromium, so you can copy and then paste and go witch is okay but a single click search in the context menu would be a one click solution to opening a new search tab and I know most browsers used to have the feature as I still go to do it today and know the annoyance any time I have to copy and then paste and go
Happened like 6 times in a few hours yesterday going down a frustrating rabbit hole of trying to figure out the best solution to get windows audio through LAN connected network audio speakers.
Im going to have to dive into that one again
Its would just save time and make make the workflow streamlined with a context menu thats already pretty small and a feature thats available within the webpage so might not be too difficult to implement?
Thanks for the reply