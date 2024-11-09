Hey there!

I had a problem with Vivaldi, but I got it fixed on the forums (thanks, guys), and now I have local files the way I want them. The only (slight) issue is that I want to upload my current local settings to the Vivaldi sync feature to use it on other PCs, but I don't want to accidentally sync what I set up locally with what exists in the cloud. I thought the "Reset Remote Data" is the correct button to do that, but I'm not 100% sure that it will do what I want, and I want to make sure that I don't have to re-do all of my settings again...

TLDR: I want to upload my local settings to the cloud save and overwrite what is currently on the cloud without downloading what is currently on that save. Is the "Reset Remote Data" button the right tool to do that?

Thanks,

-flame