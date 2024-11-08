I did just learn about the auto-session backup feature today, and turned that on (though this issue started at least two months ago and has persisted through at least the most recent major update.), so hopefully that will at least give me frequent enough "restore points" so that full tab loss won't be an issue.

I have never downgraded Vivaldi that I can recall. My Vivaldi isn't very customized, other than adding a bunch of custom searches I don't want to lose if I can help it. (Any way to save those for a new profile if we have to go that way?)

I will have to try making a list of my current extensions and removing them, then.