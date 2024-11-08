Vivaldi is crashing when I submit web forms.
After submitting certain web forms, Vivaldi will crash. On occasion, it will also lose all open tabs when reopened.
The issue is known to occur when performing the following actions on the web:
- Logging into obsidian.md
- Removing an item from the Safety Deposit Box on Neopets.com
- Other sites that are one-off tasks (i.e. job applications). It's occasional in frequence but somewhat widespread.
The issue
- Persists after a restart
- In an up-to-date Vivaldi browsers
- Does NOT
- occur in a guest profile.
- occur on a standalone.
- DOES occur
- When all extensions are turned off.
- With Chrome as the user agent.
- With tracking and ad blocking disabled on the triggering site.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision fc0a7028279115f6db8fa59cf260b91c509a06de
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4317)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
mib2berlin Soprano
@dluxcru
Hi, if it doesn't appear in a Guest/Standalone something in your profile cause this apparently.
We have crashes from extensions lately and disabling is not enough, you have to remove them.
The lost of tabs seems to me like a profile issue, corrupted sessions files or something.
Did you downgrade Vivaldi at some point?
I would not trust such a profile anymore and start from scratch but it depends on how much customized your Vivaldi is.
I don't want to create an account at moment, maybe a user have one on http://obsidian.md/.
Cheers, mib
I did just learn about the auto-session backup feature today, and turned that on (though this issue started at least two months ago and has persisted through at least the most recent major update.), so hopefully that will at least give me frequent enough "restore points" so that full tab loss won't be an issue.
I have never downgraded Vivaldi that I can recall. My Vivaldi isn't very customized, other than adding a bunch of custom searches I don't want to lose if I can help it. (Any way to save those for a new profile if we have to go that way?)
I will have to try making a list of my current extensions and removing them, then.
mib2berlin Soprano
@dluxcru
You can stop loading them at start editing your Vivaldi desktop shortcut.
I forgot to add this, sorry.
Add
--disable-extensions
Open vivaldi://system and expand extensions, you can copy this list.