So i have Close Tab Activation set to Activate Right in Tab Order which is what chrome do. in Vivaldi, when i am using a tab with sub-tabs, closing last sub tab move me to the right tab however as i am on subtab, i want to move it to left-subtab.

I am working on site with different page open in sub-tabs, when i closing last sub tab, it moves to the New Parent Tab which i have open which is annoying.

i want to activate left sub-tab when a last sub-tab is closed.

i hope this make sense. this is really important.