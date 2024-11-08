@DoctorG It's probably just a Chromium thing - it needs to finish the job before the processes can close.

But of course, Chromium does not allow such easy deleting of history entries as Vivaldi, in fact it's the only Chromium browser that allows such easy deletion of filtered results.

And if trying Delete Browsing Data through the dialog it clears all history and works differently.

Another problem, one which probably is a lot more worrisome for people who care about such things (not I) is that the Delete Browsing Data in Vivaldi does not actually clear the file - it does not do a vacuum; operation and it does not clear the urls tabs. This results in the file size not actually shrinking much and the visited urls are still in the binary file because the vacuum is not done.