Hi there. I just tried to send a msg to a friend and I get a msg back that the msg could not be delivered, because it contains a virus. (!!??)

This is the msg:

I'm sorry to have to inform you that your message could not be delivered to one or more recipients. It's attached below. For further assistance, please send mail to postmaster. If you do so, please include this problem report. You can delete your own text from the attached returned message. The mail system <[email protected]>: host mxin5.ziggo.nl[84.116.6.2] said: 554 5.2.0 MXIN601 Message contains Virus Content

The question is, is the msg blocked by vivaldi-mail or his provider?