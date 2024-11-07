Solved Trying to send a .rar file with svg's and txt = virus?
-
Hi there. I just tried to send a msg to a friend and I get a msg back that the msg could not be delivered, because it contains a virus. (!!??)
This is the msg:
I'm sorry to have to inform you that your message could not be delivered to one or more recipients. It's attached below. For further assistance, please send mail to postmaster. If you do so, please include this problem report. You can delete your own text from the attached returned message. The mail system <[email protected]>: host mxin5.ziggo.nl[84.116.6.2] said: 554 5.2.0 MXIN601 Message contains Virus Content
The question is, is the msg blocked by vivaldi-mail or his provider?
-
Jjrkl75 marked this topic as a question
-
@jrkl75
You could try sending the same archive from a different mailbox, not Vivaldi. By the method of exceptions, so to speak
And vice versa, send this archive from Vivaldi's mailbox, but - to a different box belonging to a different postal service.
-
@jrkl75 try uploading the file to www.virustotal.com
-
@mikeyb2001 heya:
-
@jrkl75 said in Trying to send a .rar file with svg's and txt = virus?:
@mikeyb2001 heya:
ok No virus so Sounds like theres an issue in Mail
try the
Troubleshooting steps first
https://help.vivaldi.com/tag/troubleshoot/
if that doesnt help
Do a bug report
-
@jrkl75 is a password protected archive? Perhaps the mail server doesn't like it
(also, some actual zipped malware tend to be password protected)
Have you tried using zip instead of rar?
-
nope, no password, nothing. Simple .rar file
-
@jrkl75 very strange. if you send it via the webmail it does the same?
-
@jrkl75
You could try sending the same archive from a different mailbox, not Vivaldi. By the method of exceptions, so to speak
And vice versa, send this archive from Vivaldi's mailbox, but - to a different box belonging to a different postal service.
-
@far4 said in Trying to send a .rar file with svg's and txt = virus?:
@jrkl75
You could try sending the same archive from a different mailbox, not Vivaldi. By the method of exceptions, so to speak
And vice versa, send an archive from Vivaldi's mailbox, but - to a different box belonging to a different postal service.
you mean email service
-
@mikeyb2001 said in Trying to send a .rar file with svg's and txt = virus?:
you mean email service
Yes. Just to find out whose side the blocking is triggering.
-
yojimbo274064400
@jrkl75 said in Trying to send a .rar file with svg's and txt = virus?:
⋮
The question is, is the msg blocked by vivaldi-mail or his provider?
It is being blocked by his provider (ziggo.nl).
You maybe able to workaround the issue by changing the file extension, i.e. for example from .rar to .foo, and tell recipient to reverse
-
Alright, Thank you all for thinking with me.
I tried sending de file via de webmail -> didn't work
I tried sending msg without file -> message received
I tried sending file via gmail -> worked
Conclusion: It is his ISP that is blocking the file for whatever reason.
Thanks again for helping.
-
jrkl75 So if you still want to send the file, just load it on your google drive (or similar services) and share the link into the mail
(is also a good practice because you can't really know if the recipient have blocks on attachments or the mailbox full..the second is quite rare nowadays).
-
@Hadden89 Thanks for the tip, but this was more of a test to see what was happening. A few months ago we were discussing torrenting. We spoke about piratebay and the censorship that is creeping in the Netherland. I also send a link with pirate bay in it. Guess what.... he was unable to receive that mail. If I removed the link, it worked..
There's your freedom.
(mod edit: removed offensive language)
-
Jjrkl75 has marked this topic as solved