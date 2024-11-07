Show PiP on all virtual desktops on MacOS
-
Vivaldi's PiP on MacOS showing only on virtual desktop where Vivaldi is opened.
Other's app's (Yandex Browser, Telegram etc) PiP shows on all virtual desktops, while switching between them. Vivaldi - doesn't do that.
-
The PiP window works fine on all my space/virtual desktops here
P.S. I'm running version 7.0.3495.10 on macOS 13.7.1
-
@AltCode i have the issue on [email protected] and [email protected] (22E252)
Will try to update MacOS and check if it helps
To be clear i mean switching between full-screen apps when doing 3-fingers horizontal swipes on macbook's trackpad.
-
@gooddha said in Show PiP on all virtual desktops on MacOS:
To be clear i mean switching between full-screen apps when doing 3-fingers horizontal swipes on macbook's trackpad.
I see, thanks for clarifying. Afaik, only webkit-based browsers support this; neither Chrome or Firefox can show their PiP window in a fullscreen app.
@gooddha said in Show PiP on all virtual desktops on MacOS:
Will try to update MacOS and check if it helps
While updating to a newer macOS version would be a good thing due to security updates, it's not going to help or fix this.