You seem to mention switching desktop environments - notably Gnome and Hyprland. This may be the issue, as there is currently no standard for keystores, so vivaldi uses the keystore supplied by the desktop environment (there is an autodetection in place using XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP variable).

When the keystore differs between the two DEs you are using, you will get this warning to prevent you from losing data (in case of hyprland, the default would be without keystore - equivalent of '--password-store=basic', whereas gnome would be running with the equivalent of '--password-store=gnome-keyring' switch).

In case you are just using Gnome and Hyprland, you might be in luck, as it's possible to to use gnome keyring in hyprland.

Try using '--password-store=gnome-keyring' switch when running vivaldi in Hyprland - when unsure if that worked, you can always look into console output - search for :

Password storage detected desktop environment: GNOME

when running vivaldi via:

vivaldi --password-store=gnome-keyring --enable-logging=stderr

On my setup, this also spawns gnome-keyring, as needed.

This is all a bit confusing (thanks to the fractured nature of linux desktop environments), but the dialog is there to inform you about the situation and protect the profile from damage.