Decryption Failed happening every week ish. What's happening
-
Did the requirements change for it to work?
I'm on Fedora Workstation 41 and it starts happening on both Gnome and Hyprland out of nowhere after a while.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@msmafra See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/decryption-failed-risk-of-data-loss-error-dialog-on-startup/
Are you switching between accounts (or machines) opening the same profile?
-
@msmafra Looks like your Vivaldi browser profile was not opened on the Linux distribution or Linux user where you stored it. The Vivaldi profile uses encryption bound to the Linux user where it was created.
Did you clean Linux user data weekly with tool or cron job?
Did you copy/share your Linux /home/$USER/ data between different Linux distributions?
Did you copy/share your Linux /home/$USER/.config/vivaldi/ and /home/$USER/.cache/vivaldi/ data between different Linux distributions?
-
@yngve said in Decryption Failed happening every week ish. What's happening:
Are you switching between accounts (or machines) opening the same profile?
No. Same machine and same Linux user account. Was working yesterday. Vivaldi is my default browser. I don't even use sync on my phone.
-
@DoctorG said in Decryption Failed happening every week ish. What's happening:
@msmafra Looks like your Vivaldi browser profile was not opened on the Linux distribution or Linux user where you stored it. The Vivaldi profile uses encryption bound to the Linux user where it was created.
Untouched environment. Simply, worked yesterday and didn't today.
Did you clean Linux user data weekly with tool or cron job?
I see no reason to do that. No, I did not do that.
Did you copy/share your Linux /home/$USER/ data between different Linux
distributions?
No, I didn't. I only use my Vivaldi account on my main system with Fedora Workstation.
Did you copy/share your Linux /home/$USER/.config/vivaldi/ and /home/$USER/.cache/vivaldi/ data between different Linux distributions?
No.
It happened the when I copied my data back from my back after a fresh install weeks ago. It wasn't the behaviour on previous versions, I used to copy my entire .config/.cache etc folders from my backups and it wouldn't cause problems . I logged back in on all my accounts, since then nothing like that again: no new installation, no fresh system install, no copy to another distribution, not copied to another user/login,.
-
@msmafra I do not know more, i guess it could be a problem with the secret in the Linux user's keyring which was not the same as from time of backup.
-
vivaldifilip Vivaldi Team
You seem to mention switching desktop environments - notably Gnome and Hyprland. This may be the issue, as there is currently no standard for keystores, so vivaldi uses the keystore supplied by the desktop environment (there is an autodetection in place using XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP variable).
When the keystore differs between the two DEs you are using, you will get this warning to prevent you from losing data (in case of hyprland, the default would be without keystore - equivalent of '--password-store=basic', whereas gnome would be running with the equivalent of '--password-store=gnome-keyring' switch).
In case you are just using Gnome and Hyprland, you might be in luck, as it's possible to to use gnome keyring in hyprland.
Try using '--password-store=gnome-keyring' switch when running vivaldi in Hyprland - when unsure if that worked, you can always look into console output - search for :
Password storage detected desktop environment: GNOME
when running vivaldi via:
vivaldi --password-store=gnome-keyring --enable-logging=stderr
On my setup, this also spawns gnome-keyring, as needed.
This is all a bit confusing (thanks to the fractured nature of linux desktop environments), but the dialog is there to inform you about the situation and protect the profile from damage.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@DoctorG I saw this occur (Vivaldi profile prompt) when I installed a second desktop environment (Xfce) on Linux, alongside KDE. Xfce uses the GNOME keyring, where KDE uses its own.
When I attempted to open the default profile, it didn't work with Xfce, but still worked perfectly with KDE.
-
@edwardp Yes, if running XFCE on same profile that happens.
-
@vivaldifilip
I've been using vivaldi --password-store=gnome-libsecret --ozone-platform=wayland for a while with a keybind to launch it on Hyprland, since it doesn't work with {electron,chromium}-flags.conf (or similar) file.
. It out of nowhere started doing it. I did a fresh install fo my system for now with no configuration changes whatsoever as it started with no configuration changes whatsoever.
Using gnome-keyring doesn't work for me probably some changes on Gnome 47 GCR etc that I don't know how to account for.