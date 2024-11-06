Election depression is real
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Im Feeling Sad,Depressed and Scared For the Future all at once
@mikeyb2001 I feel with you.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I thought of this song this morning:
It's morning in America
It's morning in America
We're mourning in America
And I can't see the dawn
Durand Jones & The Indications - Morning in America
The best cultural expressions and music are often made in times of hardship and struggle. And the best ways to deal with this is to get involved and do something about it. Hopefully it's not already too late for you guys, I really feel with you...
Talking about good music:
The Honey Drippers - Impeach The President
I'm worried about Ukraine. Europe must stick together and keep on the support in any case.
I am worried on effects in Germany that will stabilise and empower more and more far-right "conservatives", evangelical christs, faschists.
And we know that these are supported from trump-related US funds and institutions and congressmen.
Do not be worried only on USA with its trumpism, be worried on EU countries slipping downwards to far-right faschism.
Yes, i am in a bad mood as times getting worse, 1 Century ago this Adolphe was giving work and freedom and strength to all good Germans.
"Never can happen again" is a wish.
Most "good people" like authoritarian politicians who kick others (minority people) and take away human standards and give them instead violence and oppression, without safety.
@supermurs Yes. we need to support them.
“This world is like an ornamented royal chariot.
Fools flounder in it, but for the wise there is no attachment.”(Dhammapada verse 171)
“Blind is this world. Few are those who see clearly.
As birds escape from a net, few go to a blissful state.” (Dhammapada verse 174)
“If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you.
“If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
And treat those two impostors just the same.
“If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
Or walk with kings - nor lose the common touch.
“If you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds' worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that's in it,
And - which is more - you'll be a Man, my son!”
Rudyard Kipling
Abraham Lincoln, the "earnest Ab." would be spinning in his grave if he could see this.
https://de.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abraham_Lincoln
For me, Trump and Vance have really shown their voters up.
And continue to do it more or less skilfully.
Vance is considered "dangerous" by European political scientists because he is ideologically "bordering on fascism".
Trump's ideology is "just" to become a king.
However, I am very sure that the US Democrats are now working with all their might to exhaust all democratic means to ensure that European history does not repeat itself in the USA.
We will see what happens.
After all, there is still some time before the inauguration and a lot will happen after that.
A lot is still possible, especially with Trump.
It seems to me that Kanals Harris is in better spirits again even if it's still written all over her face.
Perhaps she already knows more.
Let's hope so.
The "oldest democracy in the world" will not just look at all this casually.
TravellinBob
Not surprised by this, actually. Trump is the original Teflon Man, trained and raised in the property business in New York that has always had questionable morals.
He was a terrible President in his first term and will potentially be far worse this time around, when faced with very real conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe that directly involve the US. He remains in thrall to luntaics like Putin and Orban and Netanyahu, and remains ignorant of basic economics (hence multiple bankruptcies and ridiculous policy plans). Throw in Project 2025, a tame House, Senate and Supreme Court and he can do pretty much what the hell he likes.
Playing the blame game is a waste of time. Perhaps Biden shold have stepped back sooner: by the time he did so, Harris had way too much ground to make up. Perhaps her campaign made crucial mistakes along the way, and focused too much on the insanity of Trump and the MAGA movement. The party machine certainly misread the electorate, in a way the Republicans did not.
At the end of the day, Trump spun his lies well enough to convince a majority of Americans - who really should have known better after the last election! - that he should be President again. We all have to live with the consequences.
And it's not the US alone that has a broken political system - so do most countries in Europe, including my homeland the UK. It's a fundamental problem that people no longer trust politicians, and given the lies and corruption, stupidity and selfishness that has been on display globally for a generation that should come as no surprise. It will take another generation to fix, and by then most of us will be long dead and gone.
Sad but true. But right now I'm alive and well, and fully intend to enjoy whatever years I have left (many, I'm sure) no matter what is going on outside my control.
American society also has every reason to distrust its "top politicians".
For a very long time, they were brazenly and consistently lied to and deceived by almost all presidents.
It is not for nothing that the USA is the motherland of conspiracy theories.
J.F. Kennedy, who in his blasé, politically conscious manner did not even want to negotiate personally with Chrustschow in the Cuba crisis, 'Bobby' then had to do this.
Although he had been threatening Moscow with nuclear missiles from Turkey for some time.
The 'near-trigger' of the Third World War, which was only prevented by the great courage of the first officer of the accompanying Russian nuclear submarine.
As American journalists later found out.
Richard Nixon with his "Watergate".
The really quite good Obama with "Guantánamo".
Promised to abolish it during the election campaign, but never did.
Although he would have been able to do so with a presidential directive
, etc., etc.
This also gave rise to a figure like Trump, the saviour.
He stands on the shoulders of such things.
Earnest Ab. did not lie to his fellow citizens.
That is why he is still regarded today as the best president of the UAS, as "The Earnest Ab.".
What a drama, the American Civil War broke out during his term of office and he tried to prevent it.
Far more Americans died in this war than in all subsequent wars in which the USA has been involved to this day.
And there are not just a few.
And then, even in peacetime, after winning his second term in the theatre, he was shot in the back by a renowned actor from there.
His monumental memorial, which does not exist in this form for any other US president, is well deserved.
Pesala Ambassador
Something to Cure Depression
Blank Space (Donald's Version) - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Google, Apple, Jeff Besos (Amason) and some of the major American newspapers are now probably already pandering to Trump & Co.
https://www.
tagesschau.de/wirtschaft/unternehmen/tech-konzerne-wahl-usa-100.html
Elon Musk has already done this before.
He will know why.
Giving away millions has probably paid off for him.
"Trump victory makes Musk 21 billion dollars richer"
https://www.tagesschau.de/wirtschaft/technologie/musk-tesla-trump-100.html
With his handling of Twitter, he has probably at least qualified as an advisor to Trump.
What's next??
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as US Secretary of Health and Human Services?
www.tagesschau.de/ausland/uswahl/trump-team-namen-100.html
You just can't believe it.
@ingolftopf said in Election depression is real:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as US Secretary of Health and Human Services?
Why on earth not?
He is not an Antivaxer, just anti vaccine mandates, and in favour of proper double-blind trials. Follow the science, not the FUD.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@Pesala RFK actually sounds like an amazing choice to me.
What he wants to do for food safety sounds pretty awesome, as well as the vaccine mandate stuff.
-
@mathieulefrancois Yes, it seems like he might be OK, though I don’t follow USA politics very closely. Elon Musk is a technology genius, who I follow out of interest in green technology, and a long-term Democrat who switched sides because of what the extreme left were doing to destroy the US. He bought Twitter to protect free speech, and now the ugly truth about the corruption of the Biden Administration has been revealed.
@Pesala said in Election depression is real:
who switched sides because of what the extreme left were doing to destroy the US.
So you are steeped in disinformation as well. Its reach is nothing short of astounding.
@Ayespy said in Election depression is real:
So you are steeped in disinformation as well. Its reach is nothing short of astounding.
What makes you think that? Maybe you are the one who is steeped in misinformation?
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG
Well said !!