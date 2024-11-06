Not surprised by this, actually. Trump is the original Teflon Man, trained and raised in the property business in New York that has always had questionable morals.

He was a terrible President in his first term and will potentially be far worse this time around, when faced with very real conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe that directly involve the US. He remains in thrall to luntaics like Putin and Orban and Netanyahu, and remains ignorant of basic economics (hence multiple bankruptcies and ridiculous policy plans). Throw in Project 2025, a tame House, Senate and Supreme Court and he can do pretty much what the hell he likes.

Playing the blame game is a waste of time. Perhaps Biden shold have stepped back sooner: by the time he did so, Harris had way too much ground to make up. Perhaps her campaign made crucial mistakes along the way, and focused too much on the insanity of Trump and the MAGA movement. The party machine certainly misread the electorate, in a way the Republicans did not.

At the end of the day, Trump spun his lies well enough to convince a majority of Americans - who really should have known better after the last election! - that he should be President again. We all have to live with the consequences.

And it's not the US alone that has a broken political system - so do most countries in Europe, including my homeland the UK. It's a fundamental problem that people no longer trust politicians, and given the lies and corruption, stupidity and selfishness that has been on display globally for a generation that should come as no surprise. It will take another generation to fix, and by then most of us will be long dead and gone.

Sad but true. But right now I'm alive and well, and fully intend to enjoy whatever years I have left (many, I'm sure) no matter what is going on outside my control.