Greetings and salutations.

A day or so ago, I updated my Debian laptop. A new version of Vivaldi was installed. 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).

Previous versions of Vivaldi would auto-rename downloaded files if they already existed. I.e., if I downloaded a file named filename.pdf, and then downloaded another copy of the file, the filename would be automatically updated to filename (1).pdf. This no longer seems to occur. Instead, I'm simply asked if I want to replace the file.

I'm not sure if this was a feature of Vivaldi, or if Vivialdi is simply relying upon the system Save File dialog to perform this magic. I'm using Xfce for my window manager, so I am guessing the dialog is a Gtk FileChooser dialog.

Anyway... Does anyone happen to know if this is Vivaldi magic or not, and if so, how I can get this feature working again?

Thank you all for your time.