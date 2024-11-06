Is there no longer a function to rename a duplicate file name to “File name(1)” when saving a file?
I am not an English speaker, so I use translation software.
Updated to “7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)”.
Up to previous versions, I believe that right-click -> “Save As” would automatically rename the file to something like “filename(1).jpg” only if a duplicate filename already existed in the save dialog.
However, “7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)” is not renamed automatically.
Does this mean that the specifications have been changed?
Other users have tried with the previous version, 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit), and the rename feature seems to work with this version.
LunaSterling
@LunaSterling
Oh, thank you.
I see you already had a request.
FYI: A option in settings will come, we are testing at this time.
LunaSterling
Thank you.
@DoctorG Thanks for the quick response.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Materika @LunaSterling
It is now in the snapshot (Beta) of Vivaldi:
@mib2berlin the description looks like the inverse of what it's doing
When the checkbox is clear (the default), the file gets renamed with "(number)" suffix if it exists, hence actually avoiding collisions.
When it's checked, the renaming is not applied, so it gives warning that the file will be overwritten if confirmed.
Needs at least better wording, but I'm glad it's there.
mib2berlin Soprano
@iAN-CooG
Indeed, the developers discussed the naming already, I guess this is the first try.
Another genius feature we have to run a Snapshot build for a month to work around.