I am not an English speaker, so I use translation software.

Updated to “7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)”.

Up to previous versions, I believe that right-click -> “Save As” would automatically rename the file to something like “filename(1).jpg” only if a duplicate filename already existed in the save dialog.

However, “7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)” is not renamed automatically.

Does this mean that the specifications have been changed?

Other users have tried with the previous version, 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit), and the rename feature seems to work with this version.