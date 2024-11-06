Search engine added by Glean extension not working
Hi there !
I have glean extension installed via the chrome web store, which adds its own search engine; however, that search does neither show up in the Vivaldi settings nor does it work as a recognised search engine when I explicitly use it with
glnickname.
However, the search does show up as registered when I inspect through the
chrome://settingsas shown below
The same extension with same default settings works just fine when used with Chrome or Edge and shows suggestions like below when triggered from address bar
Is there something I am missing in order to fix and make it show suggestions on type from address bar just like it works in Chrome or Edge?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@rbhanot Needs a login to test. Vivaldi provides its own search engine settings. You need to input the search URL there. In the Chrome settings click the edit button and copy the provided URL, then create a new search engine in Vivaldi settings and use that string, also provide the nickname. For suggestions you will need the suggest URL additionally. If in doubt, contact Glean and ask for instructions.
@luetage Although I already have the custom search engine added to the Vivaldi search engines list, it feels counterintuitive to manually add the search engine in Vivaldi in the first place when the search engine has already been added by the extension itself.
Ideally, Vivaldi should be able to pick the search engine added by the extension. I am not sure if its trivial enough to get the suggest url from Glean and then update the custom search engine.
At the same time this is awkard and cumbersome when the same extension works straight out of the box on most other popular browsers. I have tested this on Chrome, Edge and Firefox and it seems to work just fine on all three without making a single change to the browser.
So yeah not sure about why Vivaldi isn't sane enough in this particular case.