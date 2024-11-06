Hi there !

I have glean extension installed via the chrome web store, which adds its own search engine; however, that search does neither show up in the Vivaldi settings nor does it work as a recognised search engine when I explicitly use it with gl nickname.

However, the search does show up as registered when I inspect through the chrome://settings as shown below

The same extension with same default settings works just fine when used with Chrome or Edge and shows suggestions like below when triggered from address bar

Is there something I am missing in order to fix and make it show suggestions on type from address bar just like it works in Chrome or Edge?