Hi... I switched from Waterfox Classic to Vivaldi because it seems to be the only browser left that supports bookmark comments.

However, in Waterfox Classic, Bookmarks Library had a special layout: two colums, the left one showing the bookmark folder tree structure only, while the right column showed the contents of the currently selected folder (bookmark entries + sub-folders within the selected folder). This made bookmark navigation much easier for me.

Is there a way with custom modifications (CSS, JavaScript, whatever) to replicate this in Vivaldi?

I barely managed to do a few optical modifications with CSS, so if someone has a workable solution, a step-by-step tutorial for n00bs would be appreciated...