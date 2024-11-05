Bookmark Layout like old Firefox / Waterfox Classic ?
Hi... I switched from Waterfox Classic to Vivaldi because it seems to be the only browser left that supports bookmark comments.
However, in Waterfox Classic, Bookmarks Library had a special layout: two colums, the left one showing the bookmark folder tree structure only, while the right column showed the contents of the currently selected folder (bookmark entries + sub-folders within the selected folder). This made bookmark navigation much easier for me.
Is there a way with custom modifications (CSS, JavaScript, whatever) to replicate this in Vivaldi?
I barely managed to do a few optical modifications with CSS, so if someone has a workable solution, a step-by-step tutorial for n00bs would be appreciated...
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Yellow99 It would require a Javascript modification. Almost anything is possible, the only question is whether someone will do it. This is rather complicated. Normally modifications happen when someone has a need and then acts on it. In rare cases someone will create a mod they don’t have any use for—for someone else.
Well, personally I think this would be VERY useful, since it makes bookmark navigation much easier. Since this seems to be the last browser around that supports full bookmark functionality (including comments), why not go the full way and also mimic the old Firefox navigation?
Alas I have no clue about Javascript... anyone around who could assist me?
Is it really that hard to have two separate colums for the bookmarks, the left one displaying just folders, and the right one the contents of a selected folder?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Yellow99 Hard to tell before being knee deep into it, but I imagine it would be complicated preserving basic functionality like searching bookmarks, and creating, editing, deleting, and moving bookmarks and folders. I could be wrong of course.