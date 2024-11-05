OK, I installed the new update with the "floating tabs" and I hate it so much I can't begin to express it in words. There's no such thing as "floating tabs", those look like just buttons that have nothing to do with the page below. Tabs are supposed to be an extension of the page they correspond to, that's always been the layout convention, it's intuitive, it's well understood, it makes sense, it should never be changed.

How do I change them back? There used to be settings about how rounded or how square we want our tabs etc., I can't find those anymore, nor any toggle for floating/classic.

LE:

Ah, the corner rounding option is in the Theme editor, but still no toggle from floating back to real tabs.