I have OAuth problem with Outlook.com. When I add the Outlook.com account into mail client using OAuth option



It logs me in across all MS services, which is a wrong and unsafe behavior. For example opening mail URL

https://outlook.office365.com/mail

goes as expected, and I receive OAuth authentication login



I cannot say the same about other MS services like MS account. When I enter account.microsoft.com it redirects me directly to my account without any further authentication, which is not good and not secure.



I created a separate thread for the same issue as in Gmail and OAuth in 2024 just because in those thread you claimed that

That, apparently came from this Google login, which is outside Vivaldi's purview

By this thread I want to show you this is not only GMail problem like you intend to say, this is a problem of the Vivaldi OAuth implementation, regardless of the email provider